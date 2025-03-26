Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.