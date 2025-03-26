Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 17,008 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

