HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 359,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $66,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 6,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $271.24 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $185.03 and a 52 week high of $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

