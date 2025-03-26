Head-To-Head Contrast: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lotus Technology and Thunder Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Lotus Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Thunder Power.

This table compares Lotus Technology and Thunder Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Thunder Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 1.36 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -1.31 Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thunder Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.

Summary

Thunder Power beats Lotus Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

