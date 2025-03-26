HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Phunware Earnings

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phunware in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Phunware Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Phunware by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

