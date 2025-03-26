HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock Price

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 252.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACRV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
