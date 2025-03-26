HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RMTI

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report released on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.55. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

