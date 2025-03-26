Haverford Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after buying an additional 710,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,811,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

