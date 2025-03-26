Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 241,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.22 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.75.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.60.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

