Haverford Trust Co Has $526,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after buying an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after acquiring an additional 110,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

