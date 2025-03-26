Haverford Trust Co Has $247,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.80.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

