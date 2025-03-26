Hardin Capital Partners LLC Sells 433 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

