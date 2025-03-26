Hardin Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 252,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

