Hardin Capital Partners LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,695,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

