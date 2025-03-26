Hardin Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 750 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.60.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.22 and a 1 year high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Credit Plan Takes Shape
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Airship AI: Why This AI Penny Stock Is Poised for a Big Breakout
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Recession Risk: Is It Going to Happen? Here Are the Key Clues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.