Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

