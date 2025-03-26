Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
