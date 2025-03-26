Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

