Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 242.80%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

HOFV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 19,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

