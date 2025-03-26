Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 242.80%.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %
HOFV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 19,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
