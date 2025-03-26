H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

FUL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 701,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

