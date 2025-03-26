Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

