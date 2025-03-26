Graziano Delucchi Buys 10,500 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) Director Graziano Delucchi purchased 10,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,560.00.

Graziano Delucchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Graziano Delucchi acquired 6,200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,938.00.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

TSE MPC opened at C$5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.27.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

