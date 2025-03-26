Graney & King LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Salesforce by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 6,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $288.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $277.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.15 and a 200-day moving average of $310.95.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,904. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

