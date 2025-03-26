Graney & King LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

