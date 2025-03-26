Graney & King LLC Invests $76,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.