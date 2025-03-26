Graney & King LLC Buys Shares of 1,741 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

