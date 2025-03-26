Graney & King LLC Acquires Shares of 35,649 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

