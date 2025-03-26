Graney & King LLC Acquires Shares of 2,778 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.