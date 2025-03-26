Graney & King LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

