Graney & King LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFS. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $681,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFS opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

