Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 486 ($6.29), with a volume of 30104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.50 ($6.30).

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 369.76.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

