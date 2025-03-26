Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 486 ($6.29), with a volume of 30104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.50 ($6.30).
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 369.76.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
