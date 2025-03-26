Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.21 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 281.82% from the company’s current price.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

GRG traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.06. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. Golden Arrow Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Golden Arrow Resources

In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana bought 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,745,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,625. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

