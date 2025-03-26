Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $21.00. Gold Fields shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 547,819 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.5 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3752 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

