Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises 5.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $137,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $61,238,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,414,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 11,153.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 441,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

