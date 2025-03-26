Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Releases Earnings Results

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF remained flat at $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.26. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

