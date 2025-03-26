Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

