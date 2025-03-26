Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Getlink
Getlink Price Performance
Getlink Company Profile
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Getlink
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.