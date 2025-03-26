Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

