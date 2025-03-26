GetBusy (LON:GETB) Issues Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.

Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 55 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.35. GetBusy has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.19.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

