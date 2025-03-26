GetBusy (LON:GETB) Issues Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.
GetBusy Price Performance
Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 55 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.35. GetBusy has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.19.
GetBusy Company Profile
