Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.01. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 178,264 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,804,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.