Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53. 4,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Genfit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genfit

Genfit Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.