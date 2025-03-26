GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.62 and last traded at $93.93. Approximately 103,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 619,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,407,709.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,485.20. This represents a 25.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $821,261.32. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,735 shares of company stock worth $11,719,787. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 110,666 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 295.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $7,533,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

