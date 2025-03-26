GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.87 ($0.06). Approximately 20,789,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 759% from the average daily volume of 2,421,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.10.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.