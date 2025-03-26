FY2027 Earnings Estimate for SMP Issued By Zacks Research

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $25.70 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $35.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.