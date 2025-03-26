FY2026 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Decreased by Scotiabank

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

ORLA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $9.14 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

