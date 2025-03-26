FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:TXG Issued By Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.53.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$38.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.96 and a 1 year high of C$38.70.

In related news, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

