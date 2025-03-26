FY2025 EPS Forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Lowered by Analyst

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngloGold Ashanti in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngloGold Ashanti’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for AngloGold Ashanti’s FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE AU opened at $35.60 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 962,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.