FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gold Fields Reduced by Scotiabank

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Fields in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $20.67 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

