FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Air Canada Issued By Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.20.

AC stock opened at C$15.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.44. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry purchased 13,644 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$228,546.55. Also, Director Vagn Sorensen purchased 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

