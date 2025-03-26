FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Issued By Scotiabank

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($5.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.20). The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $19.23 on Monday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 721,000 shares of company stock worth $19,269,600 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

