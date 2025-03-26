Fuel Network (FUEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.05 Million

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Fuel Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Fuel Network has a market capitalization of $56.05 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuel Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,055.18 or 0.99792140 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,576.52 or 0.99249682 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,056,538,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,396,691,208 tokens. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,056,705,528.01074016 with 4,394,849,342.18345881 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01244791 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,305,929.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.