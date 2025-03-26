FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND) Announces $0.15 Dividend

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDND traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 4,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.44. FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

The FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (FDND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US internet stocks, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index or related ETF.

