FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND) Announces $0.15 Dividend

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDND traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 4,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.44. FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.
FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.